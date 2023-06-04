Five labourers injured as under-construction shopping complex collapses in Kupwara

Kupwara, June 4: At-least five labourers were injured after an under-construction shopping complex collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Hirri Payeen village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
An official said that the incident occurred when labourers were busy in laying slab on ground floor of the building, a major portion of slab collapsed leaving five labourers injured.
He said that following the incident, the locals, police and army rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to rule out any sort of eventuality.
"Labourers who received injuries in the incident were immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara, from where one labourer who had received head injury was referred to GMC Baramulla for specialised treatment," he added.
Meanwhile Station House Officer (SHO) Kupwara confirmed the incident. "All those injured in the incident were locals," he added.
The injured have been identified as Ghulam Hassan (40), Imran Ahmad (18) son of Shair Khan, Zubair Ahmad (22) son of Noor Alam, Rovail Ahmad (18) son of Abdul Rashid all residents of Kalaroose while as one Reyaz Ahmad son of Saif U Din Wani belongs to Gulgam.