Understanding human psychology must for advocacy skills: CJ

In his special remarks, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge Delhi High Court, highlighted the significance of Advocacy Skills and critically dwelt over the different facets of advocacy. He observed that it is easy to get a case and client but it is difficult to hold him back, so that he comes back happily to the same advocate. He further emphasized that a good advocate needs to develop a case concept or theory so that he knows how to present the case to the court effectively.

Director J&K Judicial Academy, Yash Paul Bourney, in his welcome address, underscored the importance of organising such programmes for the benefit of one and all. He said that it has been a much-needed initiative to hone and upgrade legal and advocacy skills of lawyers keeping in view the fact that the legal profession needs continuous and consistent practice, the programme has been conceptualized in collaboration with Indian Institute of Legal & Professional Development.