Understanding voting right important: Arif Laigaroo

He said that this is also imperative to safeguard J&K’s interests and identity. According to a press note Laigaroo was addressing a meeting at Chattabal in Habakadal Assembly Segment. He urged for recognising the significance of ballot to influence the country’s parliament and unequivocally express dissent against the decisions made on August 5, 2019.

Laigaroo urged the people of Shahr- e- Khas to largely come out to vote to make “our voices to reach the parliament of the country. ” He appealed the people to vote for PDP candidate Waheed-ur-Rehman Para.