Functioning of SAKHI One-Stop Centre reviewed

Bandipora, May 1: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shakeel-ul- Rehman today conducted a comprehensive review of SAKHI One-Stop Centre in a meeting held at mini-Secretariat to assess the effectiveness and efficiency of SAKHI-OSC in delivering its crucial services to women in distress.

Centre Administrator SAKHI – One Stop Centre, Ishrat Ayoub apprised the chair that OSC serves as a vital resource for individuals affected by various forms of violence, providing a range of services including medical aid, legal assistance, counseling, and temporary shelter.

It was revealed in the meeting that from January 2020 (Date of its Establishment in Bandipora) till date OSC registered 459 cases, out of which 350 cases were disposed-off at OSC and 43 were disposed-off at District Court Bandipora while 41 are under process at OSC.

The meeting was further informed that OSC conducted 306 awareness programs besides providing temporary shelter to 26 survivors.

Expressing satisfaction with the center’s operations, DC commended the dedication of the staff and their commitment to empowering survivors.