Undertrial, 75, dies in Kupwara district jail

Kupwara, Dec 28: A 75-year-old undertrial died last night inside a jail in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that Mohammad Maqbool Khan, son of Abdul Gaffar Khan, a resident of Kakroosa Villgam, already on medication, was seriously ill and was moved to SDH Kupwara, where he died shortly after.
They said the individual was lodged in the district jail Kupwara since August 2022 in a case FIR number 61/2023, pertaining to Sections 306 and 109 of IPC.
The official said that three sons of the deceased are also under custody in the particular case.