Unemployed educated youth | Choudhary Rashid demands unemployment allowance

He said that government has recently abolished many posts which were not filled for the lost two to three years, and also froze the vacancies of the education department up to 2028 which became available due to retirement of other officials. The unemployed educated youths mainly belonging to rural areas and poor families were severely affected due to this act of the government. The condition of Jammu and Kashmir is different from the other states of India. “We are facing a proxy war for the last three decades. The people migrated within the state due to terrorism threats. The private sector of Jammu and Kashmir also became sick and is on the verge of closure. No industry sector flourished after Covid period,”he said.