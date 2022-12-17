Unemployed electrical engineers face apathy in govt recruitments

The engineers face apathy despite vacancies in departments like Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD), Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JKEDA), Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) and other allied departments. This has frustrated the qualified electrical engineering degree holders. A delegation of unemployed qualified electrical engineers told Greater Kashmir that the the UT government should fill the vacancies. “The unemployed electrical engineers are facing a step motherly treatment as not a single engineer has been appointed in any government or semi-government department in last eight years. While as posts in other engineering fields such as Civil, Mechanical and Computer Engineering have been filled up and lately 1045 posts of vacancies in Civil/Mechanical engineering have been identified for appointment, but nothing has been done for electrical engineers.”