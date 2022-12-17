Unemployed electrical engineers face apathy in govt recruitments

Srinagar, Dec 17: Even as posts of electrical engineers are lying vacant in various departments the government has not taken any steps to fill these posts for the past eight years.
The engineers face apathy despite vacancies in departments like Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD), Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JKEDA), Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) and other allied departments. This has frustrated the qualified electrical engineering degree holders. A delegation of unemployed qualified electrical engineers told Greater Kashmir that the the UT government should fill the vacancies. “The unemployed electrical engineers are facing a step motherly treatment as not a single engineer has been appointed in any government or semi-government department in last eight years. While as posts in other engineering fields such as Civil, Mechanical and Computer Engineering have been filled up and lately 1045 posts of vacancies in Civil/Mechanical engineering have been identified for appointment, but nothing has been done for electrical engineers.”
In a statement they said JKPDD had referred posts of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers to JKPSC and JKSSB in the year 2018 and 2019 respectively but after some time they were withdrawn. Likewise, JKPDC had finalised, after completion of selection process, list of Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering fields (2016 notification) but “unfortunately posts of JE (Junior Engineers)-Electrical were cancelled while as JE-Civil/ Mechanical were filled up.”
“ Again, JKEDA had notified posts of Assistant Engineers/ Junior Engineers in both Electrical and Civil Engineering streams but after completion of examination, shortlist of aspirants was finalised for interview but again whole process of appointment of engineers was shelved without any reason leaving all the aspirants shell-shocked,” the statement read.
The delegation pointed out that while on one hand the government is investing in infrastructure and capacity building by increasing the number of seats at engineering colleges like IIT Jammu, NIT Srinagar, University of Kashmir, GCET Jammu and a multiple other engineering colleges across the UT, on the other hand, it has failed to recruit electrical engineers who have “nowhere else to go.”