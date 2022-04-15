Unemployment has taken alarming turn: NC

Expressing concern over the peaking youth distress in Kashmir, Dr Kamal said that the impending outreach focusing on Winning the J&K Youth’s Trust has added to the alienation levels of our educated and skilled and pushed them to the wall. “Restoring confidence among our youth is a monumental task. There is no alternative to undertaking this gargantuan task other than making a sincere outreach to our youth by giving them a sense of enfranchisement, "he said."