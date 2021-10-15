Unemployment, inflation in J&K belie Govt’s development claims: Tarigami

A statement of CPI (M) issued here quoted Tarigami as saying that according to the figures of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme and the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), unemployment rate of 21.6 percent in J&K was the highest among all states and union territories in the country.

He said that similarly, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) reports state that the inflation rate of 7.39 percent had made the region the costliest place to live in India.