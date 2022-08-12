UNICEF delegation visits NIT Srinagar

Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond said that the idea to bring UNICEF into NIT -Move Beyond collaboration is going to be a game changer and is a matter of honour for all of us that an organization of international repute has agreed in principle to support the initiatives of NIT-Move Beyond in career development.

The decision to work in a tripartite relationship between IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, Move Beyond and UNICEF was taken. The modalities for the same are in the process and are about to get finalized.

Danish Aziz, UNICEF representative JK in his remarks appreciated the role of Move Beyond in leading career development initiaves in the region of JK and committed every support to the organzation for launching further initiatives of career guidance and counseling.

Prof Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar gave a detailed account of the activities of the centre and it's contribution in the regional development by providing support and platform to the budding organizations like Move Beyond.