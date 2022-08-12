UNICEF delegation visits NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The delegation from UNICEF India led by CEO Move Beyond Sheikh Inayat Ullah called upon Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar Prof Saad Parvez for exploring collaboration and partnership possibilities to intervene in the area of career guidance and other scientific areas in the UT of J&K.
The team of UNICEF comprised of Danish Aziz, JK representative and Education Specialist, Pramila Manoharan, Senior Education Specialist and Saurabh Agarwal, Education Specialist Ed-Tech.
The trio discussed the vast areas of collaboration and partnership to leverage the resources and advantages held by each partner for the benefit of student community in the region.
Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond said that the idea to bring UNICEF into NIT -Move Beyond collaboration is going to be a game changer and is a matter of honour for all of us that an organization of international repute has agreed in principle to support the initiatives of NIT-Move Beyond in career development.
The decision to work in a tripartite relationship between IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, Move Beyond and UNICEF was taken. The modalities for the same are in the process and are about to get finalized.
Danish Aziz, UNICEF representative JK in his remarks appreciated the role of Move Beyond in leading career development initiaves in the region of JK and committed every support to the organzation for launching further initiatives of career guidance and counseling.
Prof Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar gave a detailed account of the activities of the centre and it's contribution in the regional development by providing support and platform to the budding organizations like Move Beyond.
He further said that the IIEDC. NIT Srinagar has always been in a mission mode to support the community initiatives and is keen to play a great role in the regional development of the UT of JK.
Pramila Manoharan, Senior Education Specialist, UNICEF, said that the tripartite relationship between IIEDC, Move Beyond and UNICEF is a unique combo of community, academia and industry collaboration.
Saurabh Agarwal Education Specialist UNICEF Ed-Tech said that UNICEF is working in around 27 states of India and engaging local partners have been instrumental in bringing significant socio-economic development so far. UNICEF India through its office in J&K is playing a vital role in the student development and organizing many student centric initiatives. They work in close collaboration with the Samagra Shiksha JK, Department of School Education, Department of Skill Development and many other organzations for vast number of initiaves of social interest and benefit.
Move Beyond is the first and only to be partner of UNICEF in J&K in career guidance and counseling initiative. Move Beyond is a social entrepreneurship venture founded by an Innovator at IIEDC, NIT Srinagar namely Sheikh Inayat Ullah and cofounded by Harvard Medical School alumni- Dr Shabir Hassan and incubated by Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC), National Institute of Technology, Srinagar (A Central Govt. Institution).