Unidentified female body recovered from Jhelum in Sopore

Srinagar, 4 Oct: An unidentified female body was recovered from Jhel Jhelum at Sher Colony Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday afternoon.
The body was seen floating by some locals in the river at Sher colony Sopore in the afternoon who accordingly informed the concerned police about it, news agency GNS reported.
Soon after receiving the information a police team reached to the spot and taken the body to hospital for medico legal formalities.
An official said that a femal body have been recovered from river Jhelum , identification of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation has been taken up.