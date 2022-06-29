Unidentified female body retrieved from NHPC dam in Uri

Srinagar, Jun 29: An unidentified female body was retrieved from NHPC water dam in Salamabad Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday evening, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the locals spotted the female body floating in NHPC and informed local police.
A team soon after visited the site and retrieved the body from the water body.
Confirming the retrieval of the body from the water dam, a police official told GNS that a case has been registered in this regard while efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the body.