Kupwara youth crushed to death by train in Budgam

Srinagar, Feb 22: A 25-year-old youth was killed after hit by a moving train near Wanabal area of Rawalpora Rangreth in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the youth Zakir Ahmad Khatana son of Ghulam Ahmad Khatana of Lolab Kupwara was crossing the railway track when the train came and hit him killing him on the spot.
This is the second such such incident in last 24 hours as on Monday morning, another man was crushed to death by a moving train at Budgam railway section.