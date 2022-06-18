Unidentified man killed in road accident

Baramulla, June 18 : A man was killed when a vehicle hit him while he was walking on the road at Rafiabad area of Baramulla district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased man has not been identified yet and police has appealed to general people to identify the body, which has been kept at Public Health Centre Dangiwacha Rafiabad.
A police spokesperson said that an unidentified man in his sixties was crushed to death by a vehicle bearing number JK05E 3778 at Watergam Rafiabad.
He said the critically injured man was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. “The body has been kept at PHC Dangiwacha after completing medico-legal formality,” he said.
Police has registered a case in connection with the incident and arrested the driver of the vehicle.