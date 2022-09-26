Unidentified terrorist killed in Kulgam gunfight: police

Srinagar Sept 26: Police on Monday claimed to have killed an unidentified terrorist in a gunfight in Batpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. Identification of the killed terrorist being ascertained. #Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
Earlier, a soldier and two civilians were injured in the initial exchange of fire in the encounter.
The encounter broke out after security forces cordoned the area folowing a tip off.