Unidentified terrorist killed in Kulgam gunfight: police

The encounter broke out after security forces cordoned the area folowing a tip off.
Security forces on standby during an encounter. [Representational Picture]Aman Farooq/ GK File
Srinagar Sept 26: Police on Monday claimed to have killed an unidentified terrorist in a gunfight in Batpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. Identification of the killed terrorist being ascertained. #Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said. 

Earlier, a soldier and two civilians were injured in the initial exchange of fire in the encounter.

