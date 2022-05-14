Uniform academic calendar for higher education institutes proposed in J&K

Earlier, the J&K Government constituted a high level committee of academicians to prepare a uniform Academic Calendar in sync with the National Academic Calendar (NAC) for all the Universities and Higher Education Institutions of J&K UT.

The initiative was taken days after the government decided to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the current academic session and shift to a uniform academic calendar which will be synchronised to the National Academic Calendar.

The principal secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Rohit Kansal earlier constituted a committee comprising Director Colleges, Dean Academic Affairs (DAA) of Jammu University, Kashmir University and Cluster University of Srinagar and Jammu as well.