Union Additional Secy Education assures full support for CUK projects

Sunil Kumar said this while taking a review meeting with the Centrally Funded Higher Educational Institutes at SKICC here He said, the Ministry is seized of the challenges and difficulties faced by the university administration and will support the varsity in all its endeavours to make it an educational institution par excellence.

Vice Chancellor, CUK, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Planning and Development Officer, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani, Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari, Director Colleges, Prof. Yasmeen Ashai, MD, RUSA, Mr. Ashok Kumar, Finance Officer CUK, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, and other senior functionaries of the university were also present.