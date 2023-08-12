Union Additional Secy Education assures full support for CUK projects

Srinagar, Aug 12: The Additional Secretary (Education), Department of Higher Education, Government of India, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Saturday assured to extend all possible support and cooperation from the Ministry, for the ongoing construction projects in the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Ganderbal and also for the growth and progress on the academics, research and allied fronts.
Sunil Kumar said this while taking a review meeting with the Centrally Funded Higher Educational Institutes at SKICC here He said, the Ministry is seized of the challenges and difficulties faced by the university administration and will support the varsity in all its endeavours to make it an educational institution par excellence.
Vice Chancellor, CUK, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Planning and Development Officer, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani, Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari, Director Colleges, Prof. Yasmeen Ashai, MD, RUSA, Mr. Ashok Kumar, Finance Officer CUK, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, and other senior functionaries of the university were also present.
Kumar, asked all the universities functioning in the Valley to help each other by sharing their resources, in the form of infrastructure and human resources for the benefit of the students and research scholars. “The universities should explore the possibility to launch courses jointly and pool their resources for the same,” Sunil added. The top functionary in the Ministry asked the universities to promote the Swayam courses and inform and sensitise the students about the same. He further asked the university administrations to use all the modules of the e-Samarth in order to streamline the functioning of the institutions.