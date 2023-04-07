Union Forest Secretary inspects Wullar conservation works

The CED also briefed about the nature of catchment conservation works, biodiversity conservation works and eco-tourism development works that have been taken up under the Wular Action Plan including the construction of non-motorable road (pathway) around the lake.

The officers said that Wular Lake is a valuable asset not only to the district but for the whole of UT and if the tourism potential here is exploited fully, it will entirely change the socio-economic condition of the local population of the district. They informed that there is a huge potential for Water Sports besides having huge fish stocks in the lake. The administration also intends to develop a golf club on one of the islands inside the Wullar, they added.