Union govt announces implementation of NDLM in J&K

Recognizing the importance of this development, there is a clear understanding of need to upgrade the software’s structure and platform to effectively address the challenges faced by veterinarians, paravets, and other stakeholders in utilizing the IT-based system.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo expressed gratitude to the Union Government for selecting Jammu & Kashmir among first states & Union Territories to implement the program. He emphasized that over 90% of bovines in the region are already tagged and registered on the INAPH portal, ensuring a seamless transition of data from INAPH to NDLM in Jammu & Kashmir. The primary objective of this mission is to actively engage farmers in the digital ecosystem and maximize the utilization of data for disease prediction, analysis, and prevention. Dulloo emphasized that clear instructions should be disseminated to all users of INAPH application in the UT, urging them to promptly upload any pending data on the INAPH portal prior to the launch of the new digital platform.