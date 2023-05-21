Union govt announces implementation of NDLM in J&K

Srinagar, May 21: Government of India has made an important announcement regarding implementation of Bharat Pashudhan-National Digital Livestock Mission (NDLM) and selected Jammu and Kashmir among the six states and union territories for implementation of the programme, an official press release said.
This mission aims to create a farmer-centric ecosystem driven by technology, which will include the establishment of a digital livestock database in Jammu & Kashmir, improved farmer services, and timely information updates. As part of this initiative, the existing INAPH system will be completely replaced.
The NDLM will leverage a unique 12-digit barcoded tag id for all bovines and small ruminants, playing a crucial role in the universal Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination process under the National Animal Disease Control Programme/Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme.
Recognizing the importance of this development, there is a clear understanding of need to upgrade the software’s structure and platform to effectively address the challenges faced by veterinarians, paravets, and other stakeholders in utilizing the IT-based system.
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo expressed gratitude to the Union Government for selecting Jammu & Kashmir among first states & Union Territories to implement the program. He emphasized that over 90% of bovines in the region are already tagged and registered on the INAPH portal, ensuring a seamless transition of data from INAPH to NDLM in Jammu & Kashmir. The primary objective of this mission is to actively engage farmers in the digital ecosystem and maximize the utilization of data for disease prediction, analysis, and prevention. Dulloo emphasized that clear instructions should be disseminated to all users of INAPH application in the UT, urging them to promptly upload any pending data on the INAPH portal prior to the launch of the new digital platform.
Under this program, to ensure a seamless transition, District Nodal Officers, nominated by the respective Heads of Departments of Animal/Sheep Husbandry, will receive training from NDLM trainers on May 23rd. These officers will subsequently conduct multiple training sessions for all INAPH users and other relevant stakeholders within the Union Territory, guaranteeing their readiness for the new digital platform. Integrating data will facilitate the creation of a breeding program focused on achieving high-quality germplasm suitable for various agro climatic conditions in Jammu & Kashmir.
Furthermore, the NDLM portal will play a crucial role in implementing the Dairy Development project of Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP). The online platform features an inbuilt ration balancing and milk recording module that will assist in ration balancing for six lakh dairy animals and annual milk recording for 30,000 dairy animals through Pashu Sakhis (A-A-Help Workers).