Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari inspects construction work on Zojila tunnel

Srinagar, Apr 10: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inspected Zojila Tunnel – Asia's longest tunnel to establish all weather connectivity for Ladakh – alongside Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and members of Parliament of Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Road Transport and Highways.

The construction of 13.14 km long Zojila tunnel and approach road is coming up at a cost of Rs 6800 crore. It is a 7.57 m high horseshoe-shaped single-tube, 2-lane tunnel, which will pass under the Zojila Pass in the Himalayas between Ganderbal in Kashmir and Drass town in Kargil district of Ladakh.

The project, as reported by GNS, includes a Smart Tunnel (SCADA) system, which has been constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method. It is equipped with facilities like CCTV, radio control, uninterrupted power supply and ventilation. The use of modern technology in this project has saved the Government of India more than 5000 crore rupees.