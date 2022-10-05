Union Home Minister chairs security review meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar Oct 5: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah who is on a 3-day visit to J&K, Wednesday chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar, sources said.
As per an official, union Home Secretary, J&K LG Manoj Sinha , Director IB, DG’s of CAPFs and other senior officials of Army were present at the spot.
Shah, arrived in Jammu on October 3 and addressed a political rally in Rajouri on Tuesday.
The union Home Minister is scheduled to address another rally in north Kashmir's Baramulla district today.