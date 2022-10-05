Kashmir

Union Home Minister chairs security review meeting in Srinagar

The union Home Minister is scheduled to address another rally in north Kashmir's Baramulla district today.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah who is on a 3-day visit to J&K, Wednesday chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Oct 5: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah who is on a 3-day visit to J&K, Wednesday chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar, sources said.

As per an official, union Home Secretary, J&K LG Manoj Sinha , Director IB, DG’s of CAPFs and other senior officials of Army were present at the spot.

Shah, arrived in Jammu on October 3 and addressed a political rally in Rajouri on Tuesday.

