Union Home Secy chairs meeting of Chief Secretaries of UTs

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta along with chief secretaries of other union territories participated in the meeting.

Administrative Secretaries of the Department of Home, General Administration, Culture and Youth Services and Sports were also present in the meeting.

The chief secretary informed about the unprecedented Independence Day celebrations in J&K this year which saw participation on approximately 10 lakh youth from 28,000 institutions.

He also spoke about unfurling of a 100-feet flag at Hari Parbat, overseeing the Srinagar city.

Mehta said that to showcase region-specific accomplishments since 1947 and to promote purposeful engagement of the youth in J&K, a week-long festival would be organised under ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

During this festival, the magic of J&K would be recreated through houseboat and water sports festivals in Dal, Wular, Manasbal, Surinsar, and Mansar lakes as well as in Ranjit Sagar Dam.

Additionally, events to revive the rich cultural traditions and heritage of J&K would also be organised.

To mark the celebrations of 75 years of Independence, 75 Sufi and heritage sites would be developed, besides naming 75 roads and 75 schools after the local unsung heroes.

Overall, J&K would be organising a campaign of 75 activities with 75 events each for the next 365 days.

A three-month tourism festival in both J&K would also be organised to promote tourism activities in J&K.

Through various events, opportunities would be created for the participation of 17.5 lakh people, thus making the celebrations ‘Jan Utsav, Jan ke Dwara’.

The Union Home Secretary while appreciating the celebrations underway in J&K asked for proper documentation of activities and their consolidation on the ‘MyGov’ portal.