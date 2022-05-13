Union Home Secy reviews arrangements for upcoming Amarnath yatra

Regarding the traffic plan it was said that RFID based monitoring and surveillance system has been introduced from Lakhanpur till base camps. Alert messages to Camp Directors would also be sent on real time basis for the safety of yatris, as was learnt during the meeting.

Regarding security arrangements it was said that Joint Police Control Rooms (JPCRs)and Emergency Operation Centresas per NDMA suggestions has been established. Deployment of Mountain Rescue Teams by Police, NDRF, SDRF, CRPF has also been done to meet any eventuality. Overall there would be a capacity of more than one lakh pilgrims at 147 locations with a provision for proper toilets/baths, langars and dozens of medical centres, as given in the meeting. The yatra would be conducted in a very pleasant atmosphere as enhanced number of cloak rooms, water dispensers, dust bins, bottle catchers, steel benches and signages have been erected by the Shrine Board this year. Others who participated includes representatives from Ministries of Health, Road Transport, Telecom, IMD, NDRF from Government of India and other relevant stakeholders.