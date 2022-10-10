Union Joint Secy Fisheries reviews PMMSY, other schemes in Anantnag

Union Joint Secretary applauded the role of the department in promoting fish farming in the district and asked the officers to work hard towards taking the level of private fish farming to the highest possible stage. He also asked the department to create backward and forward linkages and cold chain for market accessibility so that it comes up as an industry.

He emphasized the farmers and the Department to encourage modern techniques of Fish Farming like RAS to increase the production to be in a position to export trout outside the country in addition to its supply within the country.

He also advised the farmer to take advantage of PMMSY scheme, PMFME Scheme and Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) to further raise their living standards.