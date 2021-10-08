Union Minister Bhupender Yadav visits Bandipora

The Minister inspected the restoration and conservation works, e- inaugurated and laid foundation of several developmental projects besides meeting public delegations.

The Minister later laid foundation stone of Public Park at HilalabadNesbal in Sumbal to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.00 crore.

He also inaugurated Filtration Plant at AramporaBandipora that has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.53 Cr and will benefit a population of about seventy nine thousand.

The Union Minister also inaugurated Development of Rural Road Connectivity by way of roads, tile paths and culverts in Bandipora district at a cost of Rs 2.62 Cr under Back to Village Programme, MGNREGA and 14th FC.

The Minister reviewed the status of the works being executed in the Wullar Lake with physical and financial achievements, progress of dredging and development of tourism infrastructure around Wullar Lake.

Yadav said that the Wullar Lake has a huge potential for tourism besides being the biggest fish production source and if exploited, it can change the socio economic condition of the local population.

The Minister was informed that the works under the Wullar Conservation Project have been taken up on large scale after the government sanctioned the Wular Action Plan of Rs 200 crore for conservation and management of the lake. He also informed about the nature of catchment, conservation works, bio-diversity conservation and development of eco-tourism, besides construction of Boulevard road and other tourist attractions.

The Minister appreciated the efforts put in by the UT government and the district administration to conserve the lake and uplift the tourism sector in the district and urged the officers to work with extra zeal so as to bring the Wullar Lake on the international tourist map.

On the occasion a short video regarding Wullar and ongoing projects of the lake along with the components on which WUCMA is working was also screened.

The Minister also participated in the Cleanliness Drive and inaugurated the Wullar cleanliness drive launched as part of the "AzadiKaAmritMohatsov" and participated in the pledge taking ceremony for "WullarMitras" who pledged to protect water bodies and wetlands and ensure proper disposal of solid and liquid waste. Prime Minister's message regarding celebration of Wildlife week was also read out during the programme.