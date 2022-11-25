Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to inaugurate 2-day national conference on e-governance at Katra today

The Secretary informed this while interacting with the media during a press briefing held at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra.

While interacting with media, V. Srinivas said that the theme of this conference is “Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer” and the conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Government of India.