Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to inaugurate 2-day national conference on e-governance at Katra today

Srinagar, Nov 25: Secretary Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V. Srinivas today informed that the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with the Government of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is going to organise the 25th national conference on e-governance (NCeG) from 26 to 27 November in Katra.
The Secretary informed this while interacting with the media during a press briefing held at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra.
While interacting with media, V. Srinivas said that the theme of this conference is “Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer” and the conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Government of India.
The Secretary also said that as 26th November is being celebrated as the Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh will be administering the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution with all the participants during the Inaugural Session of the 25th NCeG.
The valedictory session will be presided over by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir on 27 November in the 25th NCeG. The Chief Minister of Haryana will be attending the valedictory session which will witness the launch of digital J&K initiatives and the signing of MoUs by the J& K Government.
The National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) will be presented under 5 categories of the NAeG Scheme - 2022 to 18 e-Governance initiatives at Central, State and District levels, Academic & Research Institutions and Public Sector Undertaking, the Secretary informed.