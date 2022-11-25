Union Minister honors Clover Organic company for outstanding contribution in agri sector

Srinagar, Nov 25: The Union Agriculture Minister honored Clover Organic Pune for helping more than 50 FPCs to adopt organic farming of crops, achieving the target of selling 18 MT of organic pineapple and 350 MT of organic ginger in the State of Mizoram and for outstanding contribution in the agriculture sector.
Promoted by Clover and supported under MOVCDNER, Tuichangral FPC in the Khawzawl district of Mizoram State, it was awarded the best FPC in the state at the function.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare felicitated Clover Organic for its excellence and valuable contribution to the field of agriculture under DOWBT at a function held in Pune.
Vanlalremratpuia, CEO, Tuichangral FPC, Khawzawl District, Mizoram, was awarded the Best FPC by the Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, at a grand ceremony.