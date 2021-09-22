Union Minister interacts with JKP officers

The interaction meeting was attended by DGP, J&K, Dilbag Singh, Principal Secretary to LG J&K Niteshwar Kumar, ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ, MK Sinha, ADGP (Cord) PHQ, Danesh Rana, IGP (CIV) PHQ, Alok Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir, Amit Kumar, DC, Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, AIsG of Police Headquarters, lady gazetted officers and other senior officers.

While interacting with the officers Irani appreciated and hailed the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police in maintaining peace and rendering their services despite challenging circumstances. She hailed the JKP’s efforts during the COVID-19 in implementing the government directives and extending the helping hand to the people in need. She asked the officers to increase the visibility of women deployment at important places taking into account the equality and empowerment of the women in the force.

DGP J&K expressed his gratitude to the minister for taking time to have interaction with the JK Police officers. He briefed the minister about the welfare measures and schemes functional in the department for the women and children of police personnel including the martyrs. He also briefed her about the action taken in crimes against women, drug abuse and human trafficking. The DGP also apprised the visiting minister regarding the measures taken to minimize the crime against women and children. The DGP informed the minister that Women Police Stations and Women Police Cells have been opened in all the important cities of the J&K, to facilitate the complainants of any kind of harassment or mal-treatment and early action on them. The DGP also gave a detailed overview regarding the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.