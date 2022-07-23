Union minister Smriti Irani to flag off BJP bikers' Srinagar-Kargil rally on July 25

Srinagar, Jul 23: Union Minister Smriti Irani will flag off 'Tiranga rally' of at least 300 bikers from clock tower (Ghanta Ghar) at Lal Chowk Srinagar on July 25 that will culminate on July 26 at Kargil War Memorial to mark the Vijay Diwas.
Quoting sources news agency, KNO reported that Irani will flag off the Tiranga rally in presence of Alll India Youth BJP Presidents and General Secretaries of BJP besides National General Secretary BJP Tarun Chug and BJP JK Genral secratary and incharge JK affairs Sunil Sharma. Other leaders will also be present on the occasion.
Sources said this will be first time that any top BJP leader will flag off such a huge rally from Srinagar's Lal Chowk to Kargil. " Irani will also address the bikers at 11 am on July 25," sources in BJP said.