Union ministers of state attend Gandhi Jayanti related functions in Kashmir

Union MoS Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar visited Gulmarg and led Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the occasion of 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Abhiyan was launched by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir.

Emphasizing on the virtues of cleanliness the Minister said that Gandhi always saw cleanliness as an integral part of developing a healthy and civilized society. He urged the parents and teachers to inculcate the habit of maintaining good hygiene among children at a young age.

Pointing to the need of effective methods for solid waste management he said that the Government is trying to figure out various scientific methods through which the problem could be tackled. The minister also directed concerned authorities to achieve the target of 100 percent plastic free Gulmarg till next Gandhi Jayanti in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Minister along with other dignitaries inspected various stalls installed by Khadi and Village Industries Board where he inspected embroidery shawls and other garments. On the occasion, he said that Centre Government is committed to give a boost and expand the Embroidery of Jammu and Kashmir across the globe and several initiatives in this regard are being taken.

Dr. Sarkar is on his visit to Baramulla as part of the Union Governments special outreach programme which aims to evoke public feedback from different sections of the society besides carrying out developmental activities in the region.

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste as a part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations took pledge and participated in a cleanliness drive at DakBanglowKupwara. Remembering the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi the Minister said that the best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi is to uphold the slogan and symbol of 'Swactch Bharat Abiyan'. The Minister added that the Swachhtaprogramme was initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has opened its vistas across the length and breadth of the country.

More such drives were also started from Deputy Commissioner's office, District Information Centre and several other offices of the district.