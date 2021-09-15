Union MoS chairs joint meeting of PRIs, Admn

He expressed happiness while talking to the public representatives of the district Pulwama and assured that public grievances have been taken note of and the same would be put up with Union Government as well as UT administration for proper redressal. The Minister said that three tier system of government is highly beneficial to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized that it is the joint responsibility of administration and PRIs to boost the developmental tempo of rural economy.

The Minister said that Government of India has been already working on various flagship programmes aimed at uplifting socio economic status of the people and number of new schemes are also in the pipeline adding that the need of the hour is to generate a massive awareness regarding all welfare schemes so that the benefits of these schemes could reach the grassroots level. He urged PRIs to go through the compendium of the schemes for their proper and maximum utilisation. The Minister said that the Government of India has a number of welfare schemes for every section of the society and insisted people to get benefits from these schemes properly.