Union MoS Dr Subash Sarkar takes stock of developmental projects in Kulgam

KULGAM, Oct 14: Union Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar today visited District Kulgam as part of the ongoing public outreach programme of the Union Government.

During his visit, the Minister took part in a series of events and activities during the extensive public outreach programme. He also visited developmental projects and took stock of development scenario of the district. On the first day of his visit, the Minister started by visiting Mini-Stadium Kulgam where he inaugurated Inter-Zone district level competitions/ tournaments in multiple sports categories.