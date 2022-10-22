Union MoS Education lauds innovation of students in Budgam

The Minister also interacted with various NEET qualifiers and various other youth who have excelled in sports, martial arts and other fields.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Union Government is committed to provide all support to the youth of J&K so that besides education the youth of Jammu and Kashmir excel in other fields also.

Stressing on the importance of education, the Union Minister assured that the Central Government is committed to provide all possible assistance for infrastructure development and to introduce new initiatives to improve the quality of education and the new education policy is a step in that direction. She outlined the need to focus on upgradation of infrastructure in schools to equip the future generation with all the skills they need to excel in today’s world.