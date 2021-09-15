Union MoS for Communication e-inaugurates developmental projects at Pulwama

“The ongoing outreach programmes initiated by the government are yielding tangible results with speedy and timely redressal of issues and concerns of people of the UT,” said the Minister, who e-inaugurated and laid foundation of various developmental projects in the district.

The Minister stated this during his exhaustive visit to Pulwama, he asked the district administration to further step up their efforts towards holistic development of the district while describing Pulwama as growth engine of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chauhan, while getting details about the status of development works being executed in the district during a meeting convened here in this regard, sought vital statistics pertaining to different government schemes and initiatives.

Among the various developmental projects inaugurated by the minister are NTPHC’s Lethpora, Zantrag, Wuyan, Sub Centre Chakoora, Doctors Residential Quarter project Kakapora, double story school building Gulzarpora, Girls Hostal Khrew, Water Supply Scheme Nehama Kakapora, Lift Irrigation Scheme Tral, Kadlabal Pampore Receiving Station, auditorium at GDC Boys Pulwama, R&B Sub Division Office Building Rajpora and roads connecting different areas of the district.