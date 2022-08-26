Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs, Culture arrives in Kashmir for 3 day visit

In this connection Union Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal arrived on a three day visit in Kashmir on Friday. He will be visiting Anantnag district of south Kashmir to have the first hand account of implementation of Central government schemes in the district rather Anantnag Parliamentary constituency.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Meghwal said that BJP has assigned him to visit and see the implementation of schemes on the ground. “ During my Anantnag visit, I will will take a review of all Central Government Schemes,” the minister said adding that he will be meeting beneficiaries of these scemes, party workers and officials.