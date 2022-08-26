Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs, Culture arrives in Kashmir for 3 day visit

Srinagar, Aug 26: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has started to bank heavily on the success of Central Government schemes and is aiming at creating awareness among the people about the impact of these schemes on the lives of common folk.
In this connection Union Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal arrived on a three day visit in Kashmir on Friday. He will be visiting Anantnag district of south Kashmir to have the first hand account of implementation of Central government schemes in the district rather Anantnag Parliamentary constituency.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Meghwal said that BJP has assigned him to visit and see the implementation of schemes on the ground. “ During my Anantnag visit, I will will take a review of all Central Government Schemes,” the minister said adding that he will be meeting beneficiaries of these scemes, party workers and officials.
He said that as a “Pravas Minister” he will spend three days in the Anantnag constituency and will conduct various programmes. Those include holding of rallies, public meetings and addressing booth committees among others.
The schemes which the union MoS will be reviewing are Anshuman Bharat, health, National Highway, Jal Shakti and others.
Meghwal said that after reviewing the schemes, he will be meeting Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and other officers. “Laxity on officials, if any, will be brought into the notice of LG Sinha sahib,” he said and urged people to come forward for suggestions.
The Union MoS said that the aim of central government is only development in all sectors including health, education, and roads.
“We primarily want to ensure that people are made aware of what the Centre has done in the last eight years of NDA’s rule,” he said adding that there have been reports that some central schemes have not been implementing fully.
Notably, the BJP has decided to send Union Ministers to all the parliamentary constituencies to create awareness on such schemes. The commitment of BJP’s central leadership in strengthening the party at booth-level across all parliamentary constituencies.