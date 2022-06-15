Union Mos Home inspects transit accommodation camp at Baramulla

Baramulla: Asserting that Kashmiri migrants constitute part and parcel of Kashmir’s composite culture, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik today affirmed that union government led by the Prime Minister is keen towards the peaceful and prosperous welfare of Kashmiri migrants.
He said that several concrete measures have been taken in order to ensure their rehabilitation so that they live in their homeland with peace and harmony.
The Minister made these remarks during inspection of Transit Accommodation Camp at Khawjabagh Baramulla where he took first hand appraisal of its construction work.
He was accompanied by DIG North Kashmir Uday Baskar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad and other senior functionaries of the administration.
The transit camp, having the accommodation facility for about 320 families, shall be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 40.32 Crores in which 192 flats will be completed in December of this year while as rest flats will be completed in March next year.