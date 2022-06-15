Union Mos Home inspects transit accommodation camp at Baramulla

The Minister made these remarks during inspection of Transit Accommodation Camp at Khawjabagh Baramulla where he took first hand appraisal of its construction work.

He was accompanied by DIG North Kashmir Uday Baskar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad and other senior functionaries of the administration.

The transit camp, having the accommodation facility for about 320 families, shall be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 40.32 Crores in which 192 flats will be completed in December of this year while as rest flats will be completed in March next year.