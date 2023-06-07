Union MoS, Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates three-day international conference on ‘Human Population Histories in South Asia’ at KU

Srinagar, June 7: Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday inaugurated a three-day international conference on ‘Reconstructing the Human Histories of South Asia using Archaeology and Genetics’ at the University of Kashmir, an event that brings together academics and experts from diverse disciplines to foster “fresh perspectives” on the theme.

The Conference, supported by the Union Ministry of Culture under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, has been jointly organised by Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow and KU's Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), a statement said.

In her presidential address, Meenakshi Lekhi said the conference is a great opportunity to “build a comprehensive and complete narrative” of the evolution of human histories in South Asia.

“When people from different disciplines like archeology, economics, genetics, culture, DNA etc. work together, we are able to build a complete narrative because the gaps get filled by people from other disciplines through evidence which needs to be collaboratively brought together,” the Union minister said.

Referring to India’s ancient history, including the ‘Sarasvati Harappan Civilisation’, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was the Chief Guest at the inaugural session, lamented that history “gets to be written not by the people who actually made that history”.