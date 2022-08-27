Union MoS Parliamentary Affairs begins 2-day tour of Anantnag

Anantnag: Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal, began his two day tour of Anantnag today. On the first day of his maiden tour to the district, the MoS held a detailed review of the implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the district.

The MoS interacted with various beneficiaries of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, with first time voters and youth.

The MoS reviewed the implementation of CSS in the district. Reviewing the entire process of project execution in detail, the chair discussed several aspects and time taken at each step.

He directed the implementing agencies to spend minimum time in sanctioning and estimation to ensure timely execution. Under PM SVANidhi, he discussed the coverage of vendors and timely disbursement of tranches to the vendors.

He was apprised that more than 50% vendors have received the instalments of credit tranche and the others will be covered in the coming month. The chair was apprised that for promoting self employment, more than 1300 cases have been sanctioned under PMEGP.

The chair laid emphasis on coverage of farmers under KCC. He was informed that while 100% saturation has been achieved by the Agriculture department and beneficiaries are being covered by the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries department.