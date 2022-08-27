Union MoS Parliamentary Affairs begins 2-day tour of Anantnag

Anantnag: Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal, began his two day tour of Anantnag today. On the first day of his maiden tour to the district, the MoS held a detailed review of the implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the district.
The MoS interacted with various beneficiaries of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, with first time voters and youth.
The MoS reviewed the implementation of CSS in the district. Reviewing the entire process of project execution in detail, the chair discussed several aspects and time taken at each step.
He directed the implementing agencies to spend minimum time in sanctioning and estimation to ensure timely execution. Under PM SVANidhi, he discussed the coverage of vendors and timely disbursement of tranches to the vendors.
He was apprised that more than 50% vendors have received the instalments of credit tranche and the others will be covered in the coming month. The chair was apprised that for promoting self employment, more than 1300 cases have been sanctioned under PMEGP.
The chair laid emphasis on coverage of farmers under KCC. He was informed that while 100% saturation has been achieved by the Agriculture department and beneficiaries are being covered by the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries department.
The MoS inquired regarding issues in implementation of schemes. He assured the officers that the Govt of India is committed to ensure rapid development in the UT and all necessary support will be provided to achieve that.
Presenting the achievements of the District in the previous fiscal and status of works during the present fiscal, Dr Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag informed the MoS that the several important projects are being implemented in the district and are being executed with strict adherence to timeline. He informed the chair that work plans for the flagship scheme MGNREGA have been discussed and approved by the Gram Sabhas and estimation has been completed.
Most of the works are presently under execution. He said that several initiatives like SUKOON, PUKAAR, PMSVANidhi, etc have been implemented in the district in a bid to bring marked improvement in public delivery of services.
He said that special emphasis has been laid on employment generation through PMEGP, MUMKIN and several youth have setup units in the district and are not only earning their livelihood but are also generating jobs. Emphasizing on skill enhancement, he said that a special training program is under progress in Anantnag to impart necessary skills for manufacture of bats through local industry.
The Deputy Commissioner presented the physical and financial progress under various CSS including PMGSY, MGNREGA, PMAY (G), PMAY (U), PMDP, Languishing, JJM, PMEGP, MUMKIN, PM POSHAN, Samagra Shiksha, National Social Assistance Program, PMMSY, PM KISAN and PM SEHAT. He said that IEC activities are regularly being held in the district to achieve citizen awareness and engagement for better implementation of schemes. He said that social audits are being held regularly to ensure accountability and transparency in public expenditure.
The Deputy Commissioner also briefed the chair regarding the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign that was held in the District. He said more than 1.5 lac flags were hoisted in the district. He said that flags were hoisted at all govt offices at the division and sub divisional level and in all 335 panchayats of the district.
District / Sectoral officers from all departments were present on the occasion. ADDC, ADCs, SP Anantnag, ACR, ACP, ACD, JDP, SEs of engineering wings along with Executive Engineers, CMO, CAHO, CHO and DSHO were present during the review.
The MoS later interacted with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. He distributed baby kits and nutrition kits among beneficiaries of POSHAN Abhiyan, farming implements and sanction letters among beneficiaries of various agriculture schemes, certificates of excellence among fish farmers who were provided incentives under PMMSY and sports kits among youth.