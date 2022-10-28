Union MoS Rao Inderjit inaugurates conference in Srinagar

During the inaugural session, the Chief Guest Rao Inderjit Singh and Guest of Honour Dr Farooq Abdullah released various major initiatives of IEPF Authority and Ministry of Corporate Affairs which include IEPFA Mascot “Fundoo” which was selected through Jan-bhagidari after a month-long open contest on MyGov platform. The mascot is conceptualized with an idea symbolizing IEPFA’s vision of taking investor awareness to the last miles with the objective of making it easier to connect with its message, mandate and initiatives. The other initiative Niveshak Didi” which is a unique endeavour of IEPF Authority with India Post Payment Bank wherein Investor Education will be promoted in “By the women, for the women” concept. The Niveshak Didi i.e. female Dakiya has intense social connect to the rural population especially women. Three representatives Niveshak Didi from the valley were given certificates by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour during the Conference.