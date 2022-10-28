Union MoS Rao Inderjit inaugurates conference in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 28: Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Planning, Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh today inaugurated day-long Investors Education, Awareness & Protection Conference here at SKICC.
The conference was organised by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the aegis of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
The event was also graced by Dr Farooq Abdullah, Member of Parliament from Srinagar; Anita Shah Akella, CEO IEPF Authority & Joint Secretary, MCA; Sanjay Shorey, Regional Director (Northern Region), Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Haamid Bukhari, Registrar of Companies (ROC) Srinagar and other dignitaries from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir along with senior officials from IEPF Authority, India Post Payment Bank and Department of Posts, CSC e-governance, Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, Central Reserve Police Force.
During the inaugural session, the Chief Guest Rao Inderjit Singh and Guest of Honour Dr Farooq Abdullah released various major initiatives of IEPF Authority and Ministry of Corporate Affairs which include IEPFA Mascot “Fundoo” which was selected through Jan-bhagidari after a month-long open contest on MyGov platform. The mascot is conceptualized with an idea symbolizing IEPFA’s vision of taking investor awareness to the last miles with the objective of making it easier to connect with its message, mandate and initiatives. The other initiative Niveshak Didi” which is a unique endeavour of IEPF Authority with India Post Payment Bank wherein Investor Education will be promoted in “By the women, for the women” concept. The Niveshak Didi i.e. female Dakiya has intense social connect to the rural population especially women. Three representatives Niveshak Didi from the valley were given certificates by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour during the Conference.