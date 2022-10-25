Union MoS reviews education scenario in Ganderbal

While complementing the faculty members of the school for nourishing the students, he suggested to them to building the young minds with the concept of real life so that they can serve the country with full patriotism.

He said that India wants to be the master of the world after 100 years of independence and asked the students to set their goals in this regard.

Interacting with the students of the school during the interactive session, the minister said that the National Education Policy 2020 proposes various reforms in school education as well as higher education including technical education adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was focused to establish an India-centric education system with the provision of quality education and equitable access to all students in a sustainable manner so that education system in J&K would be at par with other parts of the country.