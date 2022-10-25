Union MoS reviews education scenario in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Oct 25: Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Tuesday reached Ganderbal on his two-day visit under the Centre’s public outreach programme.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on day one, the minister visited Sainik School Manasbal and Government Boys Higher Secondary School Safapora.
During his visit to Sainik School Manasbal, the minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Shyambir, CEO Ganderbal, Deputy CEO, and other officials.
On his arrival, the minister was presented guard of honour by the students of the school.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Sainik School system of education was focused to develop the young cadets with the conceptualisation of thinking who could drive the concepts instead of following the readymade formula so that they could compete at an all-India level examination.
While complementing the faculty members of the school for nourishing the students, he suggested to them to building the young minds with the concept of real life so that they can serve the country with full patriotism.
He said that India wants to be the master of the world after 100 years of independence and asked the students to set their goals in this regard.
Interacting with the students of the school during the interactive session, the minister said that the National Education Policy 2020 proposes various reforms in school education as well as higher education including technical education adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was focused to establish an India-centric education system with the provision of quality education and equitable access to all students in a sustainable manner so that education system in J&K would be at par with other parts of the country.
On the occasion, the welcome address was given by Principal Sainik School Manasbal who also gave a brief about the functioning of the school.
Later, the Minister visited Boys Higher Secondary School Safapora where he chaired a meeting with officers from the district administration.
Reviewing the education sector in the district, DC Ganderbal Shyambir briefed the minister about the initiatives taken to ensure 100 percent literacy in the district and briefed him about the recently launched Mashal-e-Gaash Literacy Campaign in the district. Several success stories on Mashal-e-Gaash Literacy Campaign were also screened.
A colourful cultural programme and skit on Mashal-e-Gaash Literacy Campaign was presented by the students of the school.
The minister also met PRI members of Safapora who demanded a degree college for Safapora.
Replying to the issues raised by the PRIs, the minister asked the DC to send a proposal in this regard so that it could be discussed.
Meanwhile, the minister paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tullamulla.
Earlier, the minister was warmly received by the DC, SSP, ADDC, and other officers of the district administration.