Union Secretary inspects ongoing works at  Budgam

The Secretary further remarked that Union Government is committed for providing better healthcare facilities across J&K and many progressive initiatives have been undertaken in the field of health sector to ensure best healthcare facilities are being provided to the people. She further said that the government has taken various milestone steps for the welfare and progress of labour class to uplift their socio-economic conditions Meanwhile, the Secretary also visited ESIC health facility Sonwar and reviewed it’s functioning.

Interacting with the medical officers and paramedical staff on the occasion, the Secretary emphasised upon them to provide best health care to the people.