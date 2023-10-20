‘Unique agro-climatic conditions of Kashmir favour cultivation of special varieties of crops’

The Div Com kick-started the sale of rabi vegetable seedlings and also inspected different sections of the kitchen garden, Integrated mushroom development centre and vegetable grow out centre at Lalmandi.

The Div Com was briefed on the occasion by the concerned offices regarding various activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Buidhuri said that Kashmir has a special geo-climatic and soil conditions that allows the farmers to grow some special varieties of different agricultural and Horticultural crops. He said that after covid-19 a sense has prevailed among the people to grow vegetables for their basic use.