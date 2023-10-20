‘Unique agro-climatic conditions of Kashmir favour cultivation of special varieties of crops’

Srinagar, Oct 20: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today visited the kitchen garden, Integrated Mushroom Development Centre (IMDC) and vegetable market Lalmandi Srinagar.
The Div Com kick-started the sale of rabi vegetable seedlings and also inspected different sections of the kitchen garden, Integrated mushroom development centre and vegetable grow out centre at Lalmandi.
The Div Com was briefed on the occasion by the concerned offices regarding various activities.
Speaking on the occasion, Buidhuri said that Kashmir has a special geo-climatic and soil conditions that allows the farmers to grow some special varieties of different agricultural and Horticultural crops. He said that after covid-19 a sense has prevailed among the people to grow vegetables for their basic use.
He underlined the economic importance of organic exotic vegetable cultivation in the region. He said growing vegetables could lead to the socio-economic transformation of concerned farmers.
The Div Com reiterated the government’s commitment to provide better facilities to the farmers for their agriculture/horticulture activities.
Bidhuri highlighted the importance of e-platform and asked the farmers to register themselves on such e-platforms. He said this will not only allow farmers access to the local markets but it will connect them to the global markets as well.
Earlier, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal briefed the visiting dignitary regarding the overall agriculture scenario in the region. He informed Div Com about the functioning of different agriculture establishments within Lalmandi premises. He also gave a presentation to give an overview of all the components of the department.
Later, Div Com flagged-off a lavender seedling laden truck (30000 seedlings) initiative to extend lavender cultivation to newer areas.