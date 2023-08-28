Unique ID to every house, street, heritage site in Srinagar soon: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 28: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir VK Bidhuri Monday said every house, street and heritage site in Srinagar district will get Unique Identification Number which will help every individual and authorities to identify the person or place without any inconvenience.

"The allotment of Unique ID is a process that has been taken under Smart City Project. In Srinagar it was executed earlier on trial basis and soon will be extended to beyond Srinagar," said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir VK Bidhuri as reported by KNS.

He said the Unique ID will help relatives and others to identify and reach out to the location without any inconvenience.