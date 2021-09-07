United Kashmiri Sikhs Progressive Forum meets Commission of Socially and Backward Classes

Justice G.D Sharma (Hon’ble Chairperson) , Shri Munir Khan ( Hon’ ble Member) and S. Paramjeet Singh ( Secretary) to J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission , gave a patient hearing to the delegation, according to a statement. During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on various problems and issues faced by Sikhs of Kashmir. The Commission assured the delegation, whatever within its mandate will be forwarded to the Government of India with due recommendations for its implementation, the statement added.

The delegation comprising Santpal Singh (President GPC Budgam), Ravi Singh ( President GPC Pulwama), Inderjeet Singh (President Anantnag) , Professor Deedar Singh (General Secretary GPC Pulwama), Inderjit Singh (General Secretary Budgam), Gurmeet Singh ( Treasurer Pulwama), Hardeep Singh ( Publicity Secretary United Kashmiri Sikhs Progressive forum) and Navdeep Singh ( Member Civil Society Sikhs) forwarded a detailed memorandum having list of demands to the Commission.