United Theatre Movement constitutes adhoc body

Srinagar, July 15: The United Theatre Movement ofKashmir held a meeting here and constituted an adhoc body that aims to work for the welfare of theatre in the Valley.
According to a press note the meeting was presided over by Dr Ayash Arif. Hakeem Javaid was elected vice president,Showket Usman General secretary,Hassan Javid Organizer, and Kursheed Mir Treasure . M D Wani, Dildar Ashraf Shah,Abdul Majid Wani,Javaid Khan(Gora),Shahzad Shabir were elected as executive members
During the meeting, it was unanimously resolved that the adhoc body would focus on addressing the setbacks faced by the theatre industry over the past three decades. One of their primary goals is to conduct workshops to train aspiring artists and equip them with the latest techniques of performing arts. They also aim to inspire young artists from colleges and schools to pursue acting as a career.