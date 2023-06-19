Unity among different sections of society imperative: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Dr Farooq emphasised the value of preserving J&K's diversity and its unity in diversity. “It becomes all the more important to preserve our culture, language and traditions in our families in wake of the attempts aimed at destroying it. I am sure that people will foil all such attempts by keeping the flame of unity and brotherhood alive. We have to stop seeing ourselves as Hindu- Muslim, Shia-Suni, Bareli- Deobandi. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems let alone restoration of our abridged constitutional and democratic rights,” he said.

Dr Farooq further said that Jammu and Kashmir had survived numerous conspiracies and ploys to dilute its unique culture and history and that the National Conference will never allow the apologetic proxies of communal parties to divide people for their short-term, electoral and political gains.