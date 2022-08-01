Unity emergent need to protect intangible cultural heritage, unique political identity of J&K: NC

Srinagar: Senior National Conference (NC) leader Muhammad Shafi Uri on Monday said forging unity is the emergent need to protect the intangible cultural heritage and unique political identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was addressing a one day workshop of the party's media, social-media, Youth National Conference (YNC) and Women's wing functionaries at Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

The interactive five hours long marathon session was convened by the party's Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq.

Among others Party's State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial YNC President Salman Ali Sagar, Social-Media In Charge Sarah Hayat Shah, Women's Wing Provincial President ErSabiya Qadri, Deputy Political Secretary to VP Mudassar Shahmiri, Provincial Spokesperson Ifra Jan, Media, Social Media and YNC functionaries were also present on the occasion. The session was also followed by the question and answer session.