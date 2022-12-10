Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 | J&K bags 1st prize in ABHA account generation, 2nd in teleconsultation

Srinagar, Dec 10: Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded 1st prize in the category for Ayushman Bharat health account ID generation and 2nd prize in the category for teleconsultation conducted, during celebration of Universal Health Coverage Day 2022. The day is celebrated on 10th and 11th December at International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Universal Health Coverage Day is being celebrated every year to commemorate the significance of Universal health coverage which aims to ensure quality healthcare closer to the people without any financial hardship. The event was graced by Governor of UP Anandiben Patel virtually, Mansukh Mandaviya Union minister of Health and Family welfare, health ministers of various States and UTs, senior officials from Ministry of health and family welfare, states, UTs and development partners. Secretary to Government Health & Medcial Education Department Bhupinder Kumar said that J&K is set to achieve the best model of health delivery in the country which is evident from the huge improvement in the health indicators.
He further appreciated the role of the officers of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission J&K for such a robust implementation of the mission which was launched recently in J&K. ABDM shall come as a game changer for smooth and hassle free delivery of healthcare.
Dr Mohd Shafi Koka, State nodal officer NHM attended the function and received the awards from Union Health Minister who personally congratulated the UT of J&K for achieving the milestones in healthcare delivery system.