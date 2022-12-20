Universities need to develop innovation cells for generating jobs: CUK VC

Srinagar, Dec 20: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah Tuesday said, the universities need to focus on developing innovation cells that would help generate employment opportunities and would ensure a better future for generations to come.
“We should not only live for ourselves, but also for future generations to come and that sustainable development would be critical in this context in times to come,” Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said in his presidential address, while inaugurating the two-day National Conference cum Workshop on “Innovations and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development” jointly organised by the CUK in collaboration with SK University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST-K).