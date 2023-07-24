University of Kashmir announces summer vacation from July 28

Srinagar, Jul 24: The University of Kashmir Monday announced summer vacations from July 28.

The summer vacations will end on August 6, 2023.

"It is for the information of all concerned that the teaching departments of the University and its satellite campuses shall observe summer vacations w.e.f 28th July, 2023 to 6th August, 2023," read an order, as reported by GNS.